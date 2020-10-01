COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for Zachary Brockmann, the 33-year-old suspect in a shooting in the southern part of the Colorado Springs area. The shooting took place at 4:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Crestridge Avenue.
The victim of the shooting nearly died, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrived at the scene to find the victim, an adult, bleeding after being shot. A deputy provided lifesaving measures and the victim was taken to the hospital where it’s expected they will survive.
The sheriff’s office called the shooting an isolated incident. They said Brockmann should be considered armed and dangerous. He was described in the following way:
– 6-foot-1
– white
– brown hair
– brown eyes
Anyone with information that might help police locate Brockmann is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 719-390-5555 or the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.