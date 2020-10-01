CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Old Fall River Road has has reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park — but you only have a few days to enjoy it. The road, known as the park’s “stairway to heaven,” has been closed since Sept. 5 because of the Cameron Peak Fire. It will close to vehicles for the season on Monday, Oct. 5.

“Conditions can change rapidly. Expect smoke in the area,” park officials stated.

Some closures still exist in the park, please see https://www.nps.gov/…/fire-information-and-regulations.htm

A timed entry permit is required to enter ALL areas of Rocky Mountain National Park — including Trail Ridge Road (US Hwy 34) — when arriving by vehicle between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., whether a visitor parks within the park or outside the park boundary. For reservations and information, visit go.nps.gov/RockyFees.

Timed entry permits can only be reserved online via Recreation.gov: https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/300013.

