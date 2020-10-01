ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Old Fall River Road has has reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park — but you only have a few days to enjoy it. The road, known as the park’s “stairway to heaven,” has been closed since Sept. 5 because of the Cameron Peak Fire. It will close to vehicles for the season on Monday, Oct. 5.
“Conditions can change rapidly. Expect smoke in the area,” park officials stated.
A timed entry permit is required to enter ALL areas of Rocky Mountain National Park — including Trail Ridge Road (US Hwy 34) — when arriving by vehicle between the hours of 6 a.m. and 5 p.m., whether a visitor parks within the park or outside the park boundary. For reservations and information, visit go.nps.gov/RockyFees.
Timed entry permits can only be reserved online via Recreation.gov: https://www.recreation.gov/ticket/facility/300013.