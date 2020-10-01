CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – The Mullen Fire continues to grow, and it has crossed the state line from Wyoming into Colorado.

The giant wildfire on Thursday morning was listed at 117,240 acres.

Smoke from the fire has been drifting over to Colorado’s Front Range all week and has created serious air quality issues in Denver and other cities. As of early Thursday morning, 20 counties in Colorado and 3 counties in southeast Wyoming were under an Air Quality Alert because of the wildfire smoke. Other fires are also contributing, but the Mullen Fire is the major contributor.

The smoke in the atmosphere could possibly delay some flights coming in and out of Denver International Airport, according to the FAA.

The drastic growth of the fire in the past few days has prompted national wildfire managers to direct more wildland firefighting crews to the region. At least 900 employees are already involved in the firefight.

Numerous areas in Wyoming are under evacuation orders due to the fire, and now residents in two different Colorado Counties are also under evacuation orders:

– Mandatory evacuations for Roach and Hohnholz areas along County Road 103 (northwestern Larimer County)
– Pre-evacuation orders for area of 3-way and north on Highway 125 and Highway 127 (Jackson County)

Wyoming Highway 230, which connects Laramie, Wyo. to Steamboat Springs, is closed due to the fire.

An image on Wednesday of a camp where firefighters who are battling the Mullen Fire are staying

The fire has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures since it started Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness in Wyoming. The cause is under investigation.

