GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – Greeley police on Thursday shared images from inside a Walgreens that show a man who is believed to be connected to a significant fraud case in another state. They are hoping someone will recognize him and call investigators.

The photos were taken on Aug. 5 in the early afternoon. They show the man near the entrance to the Walgreens wearing a face mask. He has a “Nautica” T-shirt and shorts on and is wearing glasses.

Authorities believe the man came into the Walgreens and went to the FedEx store that’s inside it. There, he is believed to have picked up a significant sum of money that was sent through the mail.

A Greeley detective told CBS4 the victim is believed to be from Saint Charles, Missouri. She was described as being an older adult who was scammed over the phone. She got a phone call from someone who claimed they were a federal agent and in order to clear her name she was told she had to send money through the mail to them. The money was mailed to Virginia, then re-routed to the Greeley store.

Anyone who thinks they know the man in the surveillance photos is asked to call Greeley police at (970) 351-5352.