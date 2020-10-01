Aurora Police Are Still Searching For A Veterans Stolen DogOberoro Stinnett had his 12 week old dog stolen by gun point back in August. The detective working on his case has since helped the veteran with groceries and other basic necessities he needed.

14 minutes ago

The Search Continues For A Missing Larimer County BoyHunter Denny left home on Tuesday night and has not been seen since.

20 minutes ago

Full Moon, More Smoke And A Little Warm UpWatch Dave Aguilera's Forecast

25 minutes ago

Fire Crews Make Progress On Cameron Peak FireFire crews continue to make progress on the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County. The fire was 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

26 minutes ago

Costumes OK, But No Candy Being Handed Out At Denver Zoo's 'Boo At The Zoo'One of the Denver Zoo's most popular events for families will look a lot different in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Boo at the Zoo has started up, and it will be taking place at the zoo throughout the month of October.

28 minutes ago

'Devastated': United Airlines Flight Attendants Furloughed On Eve Of WeddingOct. 1 is the first day of furloughs for tens of thousands of airline employees, Including two who make their living flying out of Denver International Airport. It should be a time of great joy, but now the couple find themselves both out of work on the eve of their wedding.

30 minutes ago