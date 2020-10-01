DENVER (CBS4) – There’s a new app that allows travelers at Denver International Airport to move safely through security and onto their gate with reduced contact. DIA has launched a free app called VeriFLY.
Passengers who download the VeriFLY app can reserve a spot in the TSA security line, and that reservation will give them access to a separate screening lane and a limited-capacity underground train car. Travelers who take advantage of the options the app provides have to complete a health and temperature screening on the day they travel.
The goal is to help with congestion and ensure social distancing measures.
“It’s just a way for us to get more people comfortable with coming back to the airport. We want to fill those planes. This airport has never been as clean, these planes have never been as clean, but there’s still people with a little hesitation,” said DIA CEO Kim Day.
The VeriFLY app is only available at DIA.