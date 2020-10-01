PUEBLO, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people have been arrested in the death of a 15-month old toddler named Aiden, who was in foster care in their home in Pueblo West. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says Aiden was placed with Dacey Spinuzzi on July 23, and was found unresponsive in the home she shared with Ramando Jones on Sept. 16. He died two days later at the hospital. The child had bruising all over his body, damage to his spine and brain bleeding, KKTV reported.
Spinuzzi was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a warrant for child abuse resulting in death. She was booked into the Pueblo County Jail.
Jones was arrested Monday night on a warrant for first-degree murder of a child in a position of trust, but was already in custody at the Pueblo County Jail at the time on an unrelated charge.
Aiden was living with Spinuzzi and Jones at a home in the 400 block of South Coral Drive. KKTV reported there were three other foster children living there, along with one biological child Spinuzzi had with Jones.
If you suspect child abuse you can report it by calling the Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS.