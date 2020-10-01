Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado State University and the Dumb Friends League are partnering up for a drive-thru pet clinic for dogs and cats. It’s the seventh year in a row for the event.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, veterinarians will be at the parking lot of the Swansea Recreation Center at 2650 E 49th Ave. in Denver. The vaccine clinic is for people living in the following zip codes: 80216, 80219, 80205, 80207, 80239, 80010, 80011, 80014, and 80022.
The event is expected to help 200 pets in the Globeville and Elryia-Swansea neighborhoods.
Appointments and masks are required.
