CSU Teams Up With Dumb Friends League For Drive-Thru Pet Vaccine ClinicColorado State University and the Dumb Friends League are partnering up for a drive-thru pet clinic for dogs and cats. It’s the seventh year in a row for the event.

2 minutes ago

Douglas County Reopens 2016 Sex Assault Case Against Brent SteinThe Douglas County Sheriff's Office has reopened a 2016 sex assault investigation that listed Brent Stein as a suspect. Stein was arrested by the Teller County Sheriff's Office earlier this year on sex assault charges.

3 minutes ago

Woman Who Spray Painted Vulgar Images On Political Signs In Golden Gate Canyon IdentifiedAuthorities in Jefferson County say they have identified a person who spray painted vulgar images on political signs west of Golden. They say the woman has been issued a summons on trespassing and criminal mischief charges, and they thanked the public for sharing tips in the investigation.

3 minutes ago

Child Abuse Death: Foster Mother Dacey Spinuzzi And Boyfriend Ramando Jones Arrested In Death Of ToddlerTwo people have been arrested in the death of a 15-month old toddler named Aiden, who was in foster care in their home in Pueblo West.

3 minutes ago

Greyhound Bus Terminal Moves To Union StationGreyhound has relocated their Denver terminal at 19th Street and Arapahoe to Union Station. The downtown bus station was put on the market.

5 minutes ago

Denver Woman Joins Total Stranger On Overseas Trip, Because No One Else Wanted To Travel With Her During PandemicIn a year of lockdowns, flight bans and general coronavirus chaos, there are still some options for people seeking overseas adventures. But what happens if you are the only one in your friend group willing to travel during these strange times? Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago