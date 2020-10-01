FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado State University Rams will begin this season at home against New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 24. The Mountain West announced its 2020 football schedule on Thursday. There was no word on whether fans would be allowed in the stands.
“Colorado State will play an eight-game, conference-only slate over eight weeks with an even 4-4 split between home and away matchups,” university officials stated.
“Dates are subject to change as Mountain West television partners CBS Sports and Fox Sports move through their selection process which may include shifting games to Thursdays and Fridays,” officials added.
The 2020 Colorado State Football schedule, for now, is as follows:
- Oct. 24 – New Mexico (at home)
- Oct. 31 – at Fresno State
- Nov. 7 – Wyoming (at home)
- Nov. 14 – at Boise State
- Nov. 21 – UNLV (at home)
- Nov. 28 – at Air Force
- Dec. 5 – at San Diego State
- Dec. 12 – Utah State (at home)
“Due to the unique nature of the season, there are no divisions in the league this season,” officials said. “The top two teams with the highest conference winning percentage will face off in the MW Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 19.”