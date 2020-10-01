CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Anica Padilla
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of Chihuahuas rescued from an apartment in Colorado Springs are up for adoption.

(credit: Humane Society of Pikes Peak)

Animal Law Enforcement saved 26 chihuahuas from one apartment after they were discovered during an eviction last week. The Humane Society of Pikes Peak says the dogs were found living in crates in a garage.

Two of them, “Boots” and “Menava,” have already found their forever homes but “Lira,” “Floriano,” and “Sami” are still looking for theirs!

(credit: Humane Society of Pikes Peak)

The Humane Society says they’re still a little shy and will need time getting used to their new lives.

(credit: Humane Society of Pikes Peak)

If you’re not ready to adopt just yet, don’t worry — they have 18 more Chihuahuas that will be ready for adoption soon!

