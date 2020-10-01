Comments
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A group of Chihuahuas rescued from an apartment in Colorado Springs are up for adoption.
Animal Law Enforcement saved 26 chihuahuas from one apartment after they were discovered during an eviction last week. The Humane Society of Pikes Peak says the dogs were found living in crates in a garage.
Two of them, “Boots” and “Menava,” have already found their forever homes but “Lira,” “Floriano,” and “Sami” are still looking for theirs!
The Humane Society says they’re still a little shy and will need time getting used to their new lives.
If you’re not ready to adopt just yet, don’t worry — they have 18 more Chihuahuas that will be ready for adoption soon!