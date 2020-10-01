Comments
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County. The fire was 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 125,000 acres. Fire crews are working to extend the fire lines around the fire’s perimeter.
A total of 95 buildings have been damaged or destroyed — 33 of which were homes.
Three weeks since anything has been reported about the status of the Cameron Peak Fire in Rocky Mountain National Park — ridiculous!