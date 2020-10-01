CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Fire crews continue to make progress on the Cameron Peak Fire burning in western Larimer County. The fire was 30% contained as of Thursday afternoon.

Cameron Peak Fire (credit: Inciweb)

The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 125,000 acres. Fire crews are working to extend the fire lines around the fire’s perimeter.

A total of 95 buildings have been damaged or destroyed — 33 of which were homes.

Cameron Peak Fire on Sept. 26. (credit: Loveland)

 

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    October 1, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    Three weeks since anything has been reported about the status of the Cameron Peak Fire in Rocky Mountain National Park — ridiculous!

