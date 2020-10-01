Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has reopened a 2016 sex assault investigation that listed Brent Stein as a suspect. Stein was arrested by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year on sex assault charges.
Stein worked at the Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant and other pharmacies in the Denver metro area. He has lived in Douglas and Teller Counties over the years.
Due to the circumstances behind both sex assault cases, investigators believe he may have more victims. Anyone who has any information regarding Stein is asked to call police.
More? Shouldn’t it be established that he committed one sexual assault before you imply that he’s committed several?