CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Brent Stein, Douglas County News, Teller County News

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has reopened a 2016 sex assault investigation that listed Brent Stein as a suspect. Stein was arrested by the Teller County Sheriff’s Office earlier this year on sex assault charges.

Brent Stein (credit: Douglas County)

Stein worked at the Mountain Key Pharmacy in Florissant and other pharmacies in the Denver metro area. He has lived in Douglas and Teller Counties over the years.

Brent Stein (credit: Teller County)

Due to the circumstances behind both sex assault cases, investigators believe he may have more victims. Anyone who has any information regarding Stein is asked to call police.

Jennifer McRae

Comments
  1. denverradicalparty says:
    October 1, 2020 at 3:32 pm

    More? Shouldn’t it be established that he committed one sexual assault before you imply that he’s committed several?

    Reply

Leave a Reply