AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora police are still working to reunite a 61-year-old Army veteran and his dog. At the same time, officers are also helping to address his other needs.

“Over my career I’ve seen a lot of violent crime probably not so much with stealing someone’s pet,” Aurora Police Detective Troy Raines said.

That crime helped Raines and Oberoro Stinnett cross paths. Stinnett had his black and white boxer lab stolen from him Aug. 15 at Spencer Garrett Park.

“One of the hardest moments of my life is when I had to put my Rottweiler to sleep from the cancer that he had, you know hold him in my arms while the doctor administered medicine to put him down, was a very painstaking day,” Raines recalled.

Yet, he can’t imagine what it would be like to lose a dog at gunpoint. In addition, during Raines’ investigation, he learned Stinnett has been suffering from health issues and struggling to pay bills.

“I felt like we needed to do something as a police department as a victim of a crime but as a member of our community,” Raines said.

So Raines and his fellow co-workers collected some furniture and over $1,500 for Stinnett.

“I haven’t had anybody on my side in a long time,” Stinnett told CBS4.

Stinnett was moved almost to tears when officers dropped off the goods. It also meant a little more to him that the effort was spearheaded by Raines, who also happens to be a fellow Army veteran.

“You know we all stand together we all have one pride and that’s to take care of each other when we need,” Stinnett said.

He is still hopeful he will get his dog back, however, for all Raines has done, it is already beyond what Stinnett had expected.

“He’s a blessing and I love him to death,” Stinnett added.