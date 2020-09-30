Comments
(CBS4) – Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette chaired a House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee panel to hear how coronavirus vaccines should be evaluated for safety. Scientists and public health experts from across the country spoke about how vaccine developers should be required to meet criteria before any potential cure is approved for distribution.
“The future success of a COVID-19 vaccine depends on the American public’s confidence that it will be safe and effective,” DeGette said.
The group talked about phasing in any vaccine in a four tiered system. In that system, first responders and health care workers would get the first doses.