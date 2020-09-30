DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver suspended 38 swim and dive athletes for violating public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic. In an email on Wednesday, DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner said the student-athletes are under quarantine until they test negative for the virus.
Haefner said the student-athletes attended a large, off-campus party and knew the gathering violated restrictions. The athletes will not take part in team activities for the rest of the fall quarter.
“We will continue to swiftly pursue disciplinary action if members of our community disregard the protocols and public health orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Haefner. “We can’t have anyone in our community believe they don’t need to abide by DU’s, the city’s or the state’s COVID-19 restrictions while the rest of the community is working so hard to have protocols in place intended to keep everyone safe and healthy.”
The students will be referred to DU’s Student Rights and Responsibilities process for disciplinary action, which could include suspension for the rest of the fall quarter.
