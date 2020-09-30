Old Fall River Road In Rocky Mountain National Park Has ReopenedThe road had been closed since September 5th due to the Cameron Peak fire.

1 hour ago

Drones, Dogs Being Used In Search For 12-Year-Old Hunter Denny Near Colorado-Wyoming BorderA 12-year-old boy has gone missing in northern Colorado and an extensive search for him is taking place. Hunter Denny was last seen leaving his home in the afternoon on Tuesday.

1 hour ago

New Mexico Man Dies After Being Taken Into Custody By Colorado State Trooper In Southern ColoradoThe Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation to look into an in-custody death that happened in southern Colorado near the border with New Mexico.

1 hour ago

Winter Park Express Taking A Year Off Due To Social Distancing RequirementsA Colorado tradition will not be chugging up the mountain this ski season. The Winter Park Express ski train is planning to return in 2022.

1 hour ago

Jeffco Jail Inmate Roger Freyta Gets 20 Year Sentence For Assaulting DeputyAn inmate at the Jefferson County Jail was handed a 20 year sentence for assaulting a sheriff's deputy. On Jan. 1, Roger Freyta went up to the deputy using a handmade weapon after the jail's lockdown and inmate count.

1 hour ago

Doors Open Denver Offers Virtual Tours Of Denver ArchitecturePauline Herrera of the Denver Architecture Foundation talks about what the event offers new this year.

3 hours ago