(CBS4) – Authorities are searching for a person who spray painted vulgar images on political signs west of Golden. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office released a series of photos on Wednesday showing the person and tweeted “We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it.”
The damage was done on private property along Golden Gate Canyon Road.
We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it #JeffCo We need your help to ID this person of interest who was seen near some campaign signs that were vandalized on Golden Gate Canyon RD. Pls call 303-271-5612 reference case 20-18196 w/info #PoliticsToday pic.twitter.com/yHlzicfwYT
— Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 30, 2020
The owner installed game cameras in an effort to identify and catch the criminal.
Anyone who recognizes the vandal is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 303-271-5612 and referencing case 20-18196.