By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Jefferson County News, Jefferson County Sheriff

(CBS4) – Authorities are searching for a person who spray painted vulgar images on political signs west of Golden. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office released a series of photos on Wednesday showing the person and tweeted “We know politics can be frustrating, but let’s leave crime out of it.”

(credit: Jefferson County)

The damage was done on private property along Golden Gate Canyon Road.

The owner installed game cameras in an effort to identify and catch the criminal.

Anyone who recognizes the vandal is asked to contact the sheriff’s office by calling 303-271-5612 and referencing case 20-18196.

