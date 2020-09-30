DENVER (CBS4)– A home in Denver’s Crestmoor Neighborhood was targeted by a group of teenagers after the home owner set up yard signs in support of Pres. Donald Trump. Security footage from multiple homes captured at least three people, presumed to be teenaged girls, spray painting the road in front of the home with messages of support for Black Lives Matter and Joe Biden’s campaign.

“I feel violated,” said the homeowner, who wishes not to be identified publicly.

The vandals didn’t spray paint the home, or the property owned by the resident. However, they left messages of support for Biden and BLM in the roadway directly in front of his house.

“I saw the writing on the street,” the homeowner told CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “Three suspects, spray painting in the middle of daylight.”

In the middle of the afternoon, the trio is seen spray painting the messages as neighbors, and even the mailman, walk by without stopping them.

“I was actually shocked. They look like three young teenage girls,” the homeowner said. “Other people can express their opinions, but I can’t? I don’t go to others and violate them, or spray paint or do whatever to their signs, houses or streets.”

The homeowner has two signs in his yard. One supporting Trump’s re-election campaign, and the other reads “All Lives Matter.”

Police were notified of the incident, as the homeowner said he felt targeted for his political beliefs.

The homeowner said he is OK with others not agreeing with him. However, he hoped the parents of those who painted the roadway would explain to their children why it isn’t okay to vandalize or target property simply over political disagreements.

“A lot of people are scared to voice their opinions,” the man said. “I truly want an apology from these three young girls. Express your feelings. Express your thoughts and beliefs. Don’t damage any property. Don’t hurt anybody. Don’t do anything like that.”