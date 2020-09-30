CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – An inmate at the Jefferson County Jail was handed a 20 year sentence for assaulting a sheriff’s deputy. On Jan. 1, Roger Freyta went up to the deputy using a handmade weapon after the jail’s lockdown and inmate count.

Roger Freyta

(credit: Jefferson County)

Freyta used a padlock he stole from the deputy’s workstation and tied it to a strip of fabric. He used it to hit the deputy in the face and the head. The attack caused serious injuries including a concussion.

Freyta’s guilty plea was his third felony conviction.

