JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The pre-evacuation area of Jackson County was made a mandatory evacuation on Wednesday afternoon for the Mullen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in northwest Larimer County just a short time later and included the Roach and Hohnholz areas.
The fire burning near the Wyoming-Colorado state line has destroyed 29 homes and 31 other structures since it started Sept. 17 in the Savage Run Wilderness.
This is the Larimer County Sheriff's Office with an emergency message. Due to the Mullen Fire in Wyoming, Fire officials have upgraded to Mandatory Evacuations for the Roach and Hohnholz areas in northwest Larimer County due to immediate and imminent dang https://t.co/VuINnWKveb
— LETA (@LETA_911) September 30, 2020
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office issued the evacuation order for the area of 3-Way and north on Highway 125 and Highway 127.
There are 900 firefighters, along with more than a dozen planes and helicopters, battling the blaze that has grown to more than 150 square miles in the Medicine Bow National Forest about 100 miles west of Cheyenne, Wyo.
More dry and breezy weather are fueling the fire that is burning in dense, beetle-kill pine. The Mullen Fire has spread into Colorado’s Routt National Forest.
The Mullen Fire has burned 96,757 acres as of Wednesday afternoon and grew by about 20 square miles from Tuesday to Wednesday. The fire blanketed Northern Colorado with smoke.
Wyoming Highway 230, which connects Laramie, Wyo. to Steamboat Springs, has been closed because of the fire. What started the fire is being investigated.