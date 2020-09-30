DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers should expect closures if their commute takes them through the 18-mile long I-25 South Gap Project. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have single-lane closures on northbound I-25 between Monument and Larkspur.
Those closures begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday. This will be a recurring pattern through Oct. 4. Crews are replacing nine miles of drainage pipes.
CDOT is expanding the interstate for commuters and other drivers heading north and south between Denver and Colorado Springs, and the project is slated to be completed in 2022.
The project includes creating express lanes, wider shoulders, wildlife crossings and new bridges as well as installing drainage pipes. The construction means drivers need to go slower through the area and pay close attention to safety messaging on the interstate.
LINK: i25gap.codot.gov