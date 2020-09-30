CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Castle Rock News, Colorado News, Colorado Springs News, Denver News, Douglas County News, I-25, I-25 Traffic, South Gap Project

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Drivers should expect closures if their commute takes them through the 18-mile long I-25 South Gap Project. The Colorado Department of Transportation will have single-lane closures on northbound I-25 between Monument and Larkspur.

(credit: CBS)

Those closures begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday and all lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday. This will be a recurring pattern through Oct. 4. Crews are replacing nine miles of drainage pipes.

CDOT is expanding the interstate for commuters and other drivers heading north and south between Denver and Colorado Springs, and the project is slated to be completed in 2022.

A drone image from CDOT showing the Spruce Mountain Road and Plum Creek Bridges, on the north end of the I-25 South Gap project.

A recent drone image from CDOT showing the Spruce Mountain Road and Plum Creek Bridges, on the north end of the I-25 South Gap project. (credit: CDOT)

The project includes creating express lanes, wider shoulders, wildlife crossings and new bridges as well as installing drainage pipes. The construction means drivers need to go slower through the area and pay close attention to safety messaging on the interstate.

LINK: i25gap.codot.gov

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply