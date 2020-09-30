LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis visited Cameron Peak Fire officials on Wednesday as the third-largest fire in state history continues to burn. The fire has burned more than 125,000 acres and is 22% contained.
On Tuesday, damage assessment teams found 41 more structures which were burned or destroyed in increased fire activity last weekend. A total of 95 buildings have been damaged or destroyed — 33 of which were homes.
“Colorado is facing severe drought and climate induced wildfires are directly impacting people’s lives, displacing Coloradans from their homes or destroying them and creating poor air quality. We continue monitoring the situation, providing help and support from the state, and working with our local partners to protect our communities,” said Polis.
