DENVER (CBS4) – VISIT Denver announced it’s hosting it’s first ever Fall Denver Restaurant Week, to support the struggling restaurant industry.
Since coronavirus swept into Colorado in March, restaurant owners have been hit hard, and have been forced to be creative to keep their business afloat. Many have added take-out and delivery options, they’ve offered alcohol to go, expanded their patios, and embraced health guidances to keep their employees and customers safe. Now as winter rolls in, they’re facing new challenges.
VISIT Denver wants to bring the Denver Metro Area together to celebrate these entrepreneurs, and give them a boost of business.
Fall Denver Restaurant Week will run from November 13 – 22, 2020. There will be dine-in reservations, but also take-out/delivery options. Denver diners can expect the traditional Denver Restaurant Week experience, multi-course meals at one of three price points, $25, $35, $45.
LINK: Fall Denver Restaurant Week
Restaurants can register to participate beginning on Monday, October 5th. Menus will go live on the website on October 26th. Make your reservations early, because with limited occupancy spaces will fill up quick. Also, you can make a plan for dining to go that week. November 13 – 22 is the week before Thanksgiving, so let Denver chefs do the cooking for you.