Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – As the Pepsi Center closes its coronavirus testing lanes on Wednesday, the city of Denver moves to more community-based testing. It’s important for Coloradans to know there are other testing sites available across the state, including one at Water World.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment will set up several sites over the next month. The sites, however, will not be open daily, and some require Coloradans to sign up ahead of time.
Tens of thousands of tests were conducted at the Pepsi Center in the last four months.