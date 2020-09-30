DENVER (CBS4) – The large-scale COVID-19 testing site at the Pepsi Center in Denver is closed after months of community testing. The city is moving toward community-based testing sites to provide free, low barrier testing to communities and those most impacted by COVID-19.

Denver resident Ben Thurston got his first COVID-19 test at Paco Sanchez Park on Wednesday. The new community-based site is just one of four expected to roll out in the city over the coming weeks. The Paco Sanchez site is the first to be open seven days a week.

The city of Denver is working to lock down the three additional sites near Globeville or Elyria-Swansea, Montbello or Green Valley Ranch and southwest Denver. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment says they’ll replace the large-scale testing site at the Pepsi Center.

“I’m here testing today as a precaution,” said Thurston. “A friend of ours we were in contact with last week tested positive for COVID-19.”

Thurston lives near Paco Sanchez Park.

“It’s closer to our house,” Thurston said. “We decided to come down here instead of the Pepsi Center. It seemed simpler and more accessible.”

DDPHE says more than 50% of people who were tested at the Pepsi Center were not Denver residents.

“It’s all data driven, so we’re looking at locations that have historically had access issues with accessing healthcare, as well as those communities that have disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” said DDPHE Emergency Management Coordinator Cali Zimmerman.

Zimmerman says the community-based sites will help people living in the city.

“With this strategy of utilizing community locations, we can provide low barrier no cost testing to folks who might otherwise not have it,” Zimmerman said.

So far, residents say testing at Paco Sanchez Park is an effortless alternative.

“It was super easy,” Thurston said.

LINK: Community-Based Testing Sites