DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold addressed President Donald Trump’s claims about fraudulent mail-in ballots that he made at the presidential debate on Tuesday night. Griswold tweeted that Colorado’s mail-in ballot process is safe and secure and that voters should feel confident in the process.
Registering to vote is soliciting a ballot in Colorado. We believe voters should have access to safe, secure, and accessible elections. We believe in vote-by-mail for all.
She tweeted, “Registering to vote is soliciting a ballot in Colorado. We believe voters should have access to safe, secure and accessible elections. We believe in vote-by-mail for all.”
In Colorado, every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail, which can be returned by mail, dropped off at a ballot drop-off box or at a polling center, or voters can decide to vote in person.
If you would like to register to vote, or want to participate in the Ballot Trax program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
Oct. 26 is the deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail. In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.