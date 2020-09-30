LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor visited with Colorado Task Force One in Lakewood on Wednesday. The group, overseen by FEMA, deploys across the country to various disasters — most recently to Louisiana for Hurricane Laura.
Gaynor met with representatives including Gov. Jared Polis at the West Metro Fire Training Center on Kipling Avenue.
“It has been a historic, unprecedented year with COVID-19, wildfires, hurricanes and everything else in between. The demand has been pretty high,” said Gaynor.
The Colorado Convention Center was made available for up to 250 #COVID19 patients who no longer needed in-patient hospital care. We toured this ACS today with local officials.
Thank you to our partners for setting up this site & supporting the state in keeping Coloradans safe. pic.twitter.com/K7llCKTsF8
— Pete Gaynor (@FEMA_Pete) September 29, 2020
He also visited the Colorado Convention Center on Tuesday. He is touring Region 8 to learn more about how the agency can support states to keep residents safe.