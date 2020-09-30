EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects wanted for sex offender registration violations were arrested in Kentucky on Sept. 17. Earlier this month, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced they were trying to find Brendan Camous and Clinton Peterson.
Both men had arrest warrants for charges including failure to register as a sex offender.
“Neither party had known addresses or associated vehicles. They were both believed to be homeless and possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and northeastern Colorado areas,” the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.
The men are now persons of interest in a 2016 disappearance of Lori Feltz from Nicholas County, Kentucky, according to Colorado authorities.
On Sept. 28, Kentucky State Patrol responded to a tip of where Feltz could be. They served a search warrant for a farm in Nicholas County where they found clothing and human remains in a nearby wooden area.
The remains have not been identified. Feltz disappeared during a morning walk in Kentucky in 2016. Her family says she is mentally challenged and takes medicine daily for seizures.
Both men are in jail in Kentucky.