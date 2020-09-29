DENVER (CBS4)– Voters in Denver will have new voting centers for the November election. The changes are being made to accommodate an anticipated high voter turnout amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Denver Elections Vote Center will move to a building in Civic Center Park so the entire elections building can process ballots.
Voting will return to several locations in Denver Public Schools. For the first time ever, the Pepsi Center will be used for voting.
All 36 locations will be listed in the ballot packet which voters in Denver should receive in the mail by Oct. 9.
In Colorado, every registered voter will receive a ballot in the mail, which can be returned by mail, dropped off at a ballot drop-off box or at a polling center, or voters can decide to vote in person.
If you would like to register to vote, or want to participate in the Ballot Trax program, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
Oct. 26 is the deadline to register to vote or update your registration and still receive a ballot in the mail. In Colorado, you can register to vote and vote in person up to 7 p.m. on Election Day.