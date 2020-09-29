DENVER (CBS4) – Former Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman, who was shifted a year ago from Sheriff to a $160,000 a year appointee job with the Hancock administration, will be leaving the Hancock administration next month.
“Heading back to the Midwest to be closer to family”, Firman told CBS4. He said his last day with the City of Denver would be Oct. 16.
Firman came to Denver from Illinois in 2015 but had a tumultuous four year run as Sheriff, marked by high profile use-of-force incidents, inmate deaths, soaring overtime bills for deputies and a female inmate giving birth inside a cell.
He resigned in October 2019 and the day after he resigned, was moved into a Mayoral appointee position as a data analyst.
He told CBS4 he now has another job lined up but, “The place I’m heading hasn’t made any announcements yet so I need to wait for them.”
Reflecting on his time with the City of Denver, Firman said “It’s been an amazing experience and an incredible group of people to work with.”