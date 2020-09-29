CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – After nine years in business, Lollipop Park in Centennial has closed for good. The indoor amusement park has been a staple for birthday parties and family fun, but owners Nathan and Louise Elinoff say COVID-19 cut the celebrations short.

“Ultimately, parents of small children are very nervous about coming indoors,” said Nathan. “Unfortunately we have a very small footprint so we can’t even social distance.”

Coronavirus-related restrictions have made it impossible to reopen.

“We were mandated by the government to shut down, we closed March 13, and it was really sad because it was in the peak of our season,” said Louise. “I had to call over 200 plus birthdays and cancel them, and we do an average of more than 3,000 birthdays a year.”

The Elinoffs have decided to sell everything and have set their sights on an outdoor park once the COVID-19 crisis settles down.

“All the rides will be sold, there’s no reserves,” Nathan said. “Louise wants me to be sold at auction, so we’ll start the bidding at $3.”

After 43 years of marriage, and 38 years in the amusement park business, the Elinoffs say they’re along for the ride until parks can reopen.

“We just love working with families and kids, and seeing the smiles on their faces. It just brings joy to us,” Louise said.

The auction for the business is on Oct. 21 inside the South Suburban Parks and Recreation’s Family Sports Center at 6901 S. Peoria St. in Centennial.

“It’s not the end,” said Nathan. “We’re excited to begin the process of the outdoor park as soon as it’s viable.”