DENVER (CBS4) – A knife-wielding man shot by Denver police on Sept. 26 is in the hospital with critical injuries. Police responded to 37th Avenue and Race Street after someone called 911 saying the man was holding a large knife and was walking toward a park where families were gathered.
Police say the man, identified as Heber Gonzalez, was waving the knife when one officer arrived. The officer got out of his police SUV and confronted Gonzalez.
That’s when police officials say the suspect sprinted toward the officer, who gave the man orders to drop the knife, but when he didn’t the officer shot seven rounds at Gonzalez.
They say the ordeal happened in a matter of seconds.
“When the subject was within 12 to 15 feet of the officer, the officer discharged his weapon multiple times striking the subject,” said Lt. Matt Clark, a spokesman for DPD’s Major Crimes Unit.
One of the rounds hit a car in the background — behind Gonzalez. A woman was in the passenger seat and a child was in the back seat. Neither were hurt.
The round hit the steering counsel, detectives say.
The officer has not been in any previous officer-involved shooting. He is on modified duty.