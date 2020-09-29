DENVER (CBS4) – Safe2Tell released its annual report on Tuesday for the 2019-2020 school year. The report shows a 7% decrease in the number of tips received compared to the 2018-2019 school year.

According to the report, the decrease in tips began in March as schools transitioned to online learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the past several years, Safe2Tell reported a continuous increase in tip volume.

“We in Colorado have a shared goal: to support young people and to do whatever we can to develop strategies to help keep them safe,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “The Safe2Tell annual report provides us invaluable data as we continue improving the program and working with partners to strengthen youth safety efforts throughout the state. Together, we can help save lives of youth in Colorado.”

From Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020, Safe2Tell received a total of 20,822 tips. More than 19,000 of the tips were actionable tips, which exclude duplicate reports, pranks and hang-ups.

Of the tips received by the program, only 356 were self-reports. The percentage of false tips decreased 2.1% from the 2018-2019 school year.

Top threats reported to Safe2Tell (2019-2020):

Suicide (3,821)

Drugs (1,468)

Bullying (1,286)

Tip Submissions (2019-2020):

Phone (30%)

Mobile Browser (25%)

Mobile App (25%)

Web Browser (18%)

“Coloradans have felt the deep impacts of the pandemic as we navigate these unprecedented times together,” said Safe2Tell Program Director Essi Ellis. “Moving forward, we will redouble our effort to increase awareness about situational anxiety and isolation-induced stressors, and as always, we will continue to encourage all youth and community members to utilize this valuable and anonymous safety reporting tool, along with accessing the other excellent resources across our state.”

The report also included recommendations to improve the program, including enhanced training efforts for schools and law enforcement and better collaboration with mental health partners.

The Safe2Tell program allows people to anonymously report threats to their safety and others. It is not an emergency response or crisis counseling service. The information is distributed to local law enforcement and school officials.

To make a report, individuals can call 1-877-542-7233 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Reports also can be made at Safe2Tell.org or through the Safe2Tell mobile app.