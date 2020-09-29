DENVER (CBS4)– People who want to eat at restaurants without going inside a building will continue to have more options in Denver. The city has extended its temporary allowance for restaurants and bars to expand ourdoors through October 2021.
The program was originally slated to expire on Oct. 31.
“We’re proud this program has been a lifeblood for expanded serving capacity to help keep Denver businesses open and their employees working,” Mayor Michael B. Hancock said in a statement. “We will work with restaurants and bars on creative models that allow them to extend this program through the cold weather months, while maintaining the strenuous protections in place to prevent COVID-19 transmission.”
That means that businesses with outdoor seating areas not impacting the public right of way can request a 120-day extension past Oct. 31. Those that have expanded into the public right of way can request a 90-day extension past Oct. 31, which will allow Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to review street, sidewalk, alley, parking and travel lane closures.
According to the City and County of Denver, “Under new rules, businesses participating in the program can also apply for additional extensions after being approved for their 90- or 120-day extension. Each neighborhood impacted by the outdoor expansion extension will have the ability to request a public hearing to address issues such as concerning noise levels if they exist.”
In Denver, 333 restaurants and bars have expanded their seating capacity outdoors. Applications are still being accepted online, so there may be more restaurants and bars added to that list, if approved. The city is encouraging restaurants and bars that would like permanent outdoor patio expansion to begin the application process this fall.