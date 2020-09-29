CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
DENVER (CBS4)– Three people were hurt in a house fire in Denver early Tuesday morning. Firefighters rushed to the fire just before 2 a.m. at a home on South Fairfax and East Floyd Avenue.

Firefighters say the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived. It suffered severe fire damage.

Those inside the burning home were able to evacuate and were treated for minor injuries.

  1. Robert Gift says:
    September 29, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    Using electric heater on a cold night?
    No working smoke alarms? Otherwise, how does a fire gethat big?
    Smoke alarms may alert so early that everyone can escape without injury.
    Good housekeeping helps prevent fires.
    In our garage I.nstalled a battery-operated smoke alarm. In very cold conditions it may not alarm. But in most conditions it will.

