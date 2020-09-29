Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– There are more coronavirus concerns with the Colorado Rapids. On Monday, the team announced that another player and seven additional staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
This follows the announcement of four positive tests on Saturday. The Rapids had their game postponed on Sunday.
The team is scheduled to play on Saturday, but will make an official decision later this week.
Fans are set to head back to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park on Oct. 7. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a 6% capacity at the stadium. That was before the coronavirus outbreak with the team.