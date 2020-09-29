Comments
JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– A psychiatric hospital in Northern Colorado has been closed after multiple health violations. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said Clear View Behavioral Health in Johnstown has struggled with infection control and nursing services.
The CDPHE found a lack of prevention for COVID-19 in a facility where patients were more likely to contract the virus because of close proximity.
The state said the next steps include revoking Clear View’s license. All patients have been notified and relocated.