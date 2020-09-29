LARIMER COUNTY, Colo., (CBS4) – The Cameron Peak Fire is the third largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire burning in western Larimer County has burned more than 125,000 acres since it began on Aug. 13.
Fire officials say cooler conditions on Monday and freezing temperatures with good humidity on Monday night helped fire crews progress on the fire.
A total of 852 crews are working the fire which is 21% contained.
