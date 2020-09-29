LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Damage assessment teams at the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County finished their latest reports and notifications. They report 41 structures were damaged in the last several days when the dry, windy weather fanned the flames.
They say homes on Highway 14 between Fish Hatchery and Rustic, in the Manhattan Road area and the Boy Scout Ranch Road area suffered damaged or were destroyed.
Owners have been notified. The damage is detailed as follows:
• Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic – Five residential structures and eight other structures were destroyed.
• Manhattan Road area – Two residential structures and five other structures were destroyed. One other structure sustained major damage.
• Boy Scout Ranch Road area – One residential structure, one other structure, and 17 business structures were destroyed. One business structure sustained major damage. The business structures belong to the Shambhala Mountain Center.
The team notes there are outbuildings and structures with no information in the assessor databases, and no residential structures were primary residences.
Owners will be allowed to return to their properties once the sheriff’s office and fire officials deem it safe.
Earlier this month, 54 structures were damaged or destroyed in another wave of fire activity — 25 of which were residential structures. Two of those were primary residences.
The fire is the third largest in state history having burned more than 124,000 acres.
