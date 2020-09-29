CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire at a townhome in Aurora damaged three units. Firefighters rushed to put out the flames and make sure the structure was safe.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The fire broke out at the townhome off Cedar Street near Alameda and Moline on Monday.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

The exterior walls showed the most damage. Siding on one side of the home was removed during the examination to see if the structure was safe to live in.

(credit: Aurora Fire)

