FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. (CBS4) — Water World was closed this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but when it reopens, you will be able to enjoy two new attractions. The park is working on one of the largest themed expansions in its 41-year history — called Alpine Springs.
“While we are still hard at work with that expansion, we are proud to share that Alpine Springs will be opening in 2021!” Water World officials announced.
Alpine Springs includes a two-lane racing water coaster called Roaring Forks, and Centennial Basin, a two-person tube bowl with a design based on the Colorado state flag.