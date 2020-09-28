TRINIDAD, Colo. (CBS4) – A new community testing site opened on Monday north of Trinidad at the Walsenburg Train Depot. It’s one of 50 new sites opening across the state.
Coloradans can be tested for free between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. this week through Wednesday.
“Las Animas and Huerfano counties are seeing an increase in case positivity number since Labor Day, and testing is the only way to find out if you’ve been infected and how we can best respond as a community,” said Kim Gonzales, executive director of Las Animas and Huerfano County Health Department. “We all need to err on the side of caution to stay healthy and protect one another.”
People with symptoms should always get tested immediately. Symptoms include:
• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea