Omar Briceno-Quijano, Fugitive Wanted In Colorado Drug Ring, Captured In MexicoA wanted fugitive who authorities say was involved in a drug ring that operated in western Colorado has been found in Mexico. Omar Briceno-Quijano was flown back to Colorado to face charges last week.

Jeff Deardorff Dies While Climbing Crestone Peak In Sangre De Cristo MountainsA man who went hiking in the Sangre De Cristo Wilderness last Friday has been found dead. Several teams with the Custer County Search and Rescue spent three days looking for Jeff Deardorff with an active aerial team.

Expanded Patios Along Longmont's Main Street To Be Brought DownMonday night is the last night to check out Longmont's expanded outdoor dining experience. The barriers on Main Street are coming down.

Road Rage Crash: Deputies Looking For Driver Who Forced Car Off RoadDeputies say a driver forced another car off the road. That car went through a fence and flipped onto its side.

Oh My God! It's South Park: Denver Broncos Have Some Special Guests In The StandsIn a light-hearted move, the team placed cutouts of all of the South Park characters in one of the end zones.

NREL Scientists In Golden Develop Non-Toxic PolyurethaneScientists at the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden have invented a new polyurethane that originates from algae, waste grease, or natural oils. Katie Johnston reports.

