DENVER (CBS4) — Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) is working to replace a 60-year-old bridge on West 14th Avenue between north and southbound Speer Boulevard. West 14th Avenue will be closed to thru-traffic between Santa Fe and Speer Boulevard while crews work. The lane closures will be in place from from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, until work is completed in February 2021.
A section of the Cherry Creek Trail that runs underneath the West 14th Avenue Bridge will also close while work is underway.
Detours will be in place for people in cars, on bikes, and on foot. Message boards will also be posted in advance, alerting commuters to expect delays.
The plan is to reduce the number of lanes from three to two and extend the sidewalk, to make the area safer for pedestrians. They are also moving bus stops, upgrading pedestrian ramps, and adding new lighting. Then in late October, local artists will be painting street murals.