Omar Briceno-Quijano, Fugitive Wanted In Colorado Drug Ring, Captured In Mexico
A wanted fugitive who authorities say was involved in a drug ring that operated in western Colorado has been found in Mexico. Omar Briceno-Quijano was flown back to Colorado to face charges last week.
3 minutes ago
Jeff Deardorff Dies While Climbing Crestone Peak In Sangre De Cristo Mountains
A man who went hiking in the Sangre De Cristo Wilderness last Friday has been found dead. Several teams with the Custer County Search and Rescue spent three days looking for Jeff Deardorff with an active aerial team.
3 minutes ago
Expanded Patios Along Longmont's Main Street To Be Brought Down
Monday night is the last night to check out Longmont's expanded outdoor dining experience. The barriers on Main Street are coming down.
4 minutes ago
Road Rage Crash: Deputies Looking For Driver Who Forced Car Off Road
Deputies say a driver forced another car off the road. That car went through a fence and flipped onto its side.
1 hour ago
Jeff Deardorff Dies While Climbing Crestone Peak In Sangre De Cristo Mountains
Several teams with the Custer County Search and Rescue spent three days looking for Jeff Deardorff with an active aerial team.
Expanded Patios Along Longmont's Main Street To Be Brought Down
Monday night is the last night to check out Longmont's expanded outdoor dining experience.
Stay Cool And Smoky
Watch Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's forecast.
5 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Some Colorado Doctors Unsure Of Bad Air Quality's Long-Term Impact On Health
Sore throats, coughs and stinging eyes are symptoms many people have noticed on hazy days, but the impacts of long term exposure are a mystery.
Denver Weather: New Week But Same Old Story With Wildfire Smoke
Several wildfires burning in-state and out-of-state will cause milky skies again along the Front Range on Monday. Air quality will suffer.
Couple Watches Smoke Plume, Hopes For The Best As Cameron Peak Fire Grows Substantially
The Cameron Peak Fire flared back up Saturday and burned more buildings.
Cameron Peak Fire Reaches Beloved Shambhala Mountain Center
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office reports crews were assessing new damage Sunday morning.
Nuggets Return Home To Denver After Nearly 3 Months In NBA Bubble Following Series Loss To Lakers
The Denver Nuggets returned home after being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in their 117-107 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals.
Broncos Fans Describe New Gameday Experience As 'Surreal,' But Worth It
It was far from the normal experience, but a limited number of fans got the chance to watch the Broncos game in-person Sunday.
Struggling Broncos Bench QB Jeff Driskel, Fall To Buccaneers 28-10
For the second straight September, coach Vic Fangio went winless, which is something no other coach in the Broncos’ history has done.
CBS4 Fan Poll: What are your expectations for the Broncos now?
Take the latest poll from CBS4 Sports.
Fangio Dons Face Shield As A Way To Avoid NFL Fines
Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio opted for a face shield instead of a face mask at Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Top Spots Around Denver
Boulder Bars & Restaurants Frustrated But Understanding Of Last Call Change
The owners of bars and restaurants in Boulder now have to make changes because of the growing spread of COVID-19 -- largely among young people.
Colorado Fitness Clubs Join Forces To Keep Members Safe And Gyms Open
The new Colorado Fitness Coalition (CFC) is working to keep members safe and businesses open.
Top Places To Hike In Northern Colorado
The magazine NoCo Style wants to find the best place to hike in northern Colorado and has narrowed it down to five finalists.
More Pop-Up Shops Popping Up In Denver's Larimer Square
More short-term businesses are coming to Denver's Larimer Square as long-term tenants close up shop due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Colorado Backcountry Skiing Company Expects Busy Season Due To COVID-19
It was pre-pandemic when the founders of Colorado’s newest ski area launched their concept for a human-powered ski area.
Aurora Restaurant Annette Builds Innovative Greenhouses For Outdoor Seating This Winter
As the summer days are starting to wind down, many restaurants are faced with the challenge of having outdoor seating during the winter months.
