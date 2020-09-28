Comments
(CBS4) – A wanted fugitive who authorities say was involved in a drug ring that operated in western Colorado has been found in Mexico. Omar Briceno-Quijano was flown back to Colorado to face charges last week.
U.S. Marshals captured Briceno-Quijano in Los Mochis, a city in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. He was brought to Houston and will soon be taken to Colorado.
In January Briceno-Quijano was charged along with 12 other people in a drug ring that operated in and around Montrose. The day before he was supposed to be arrested, Briceno-Quijano fled and was on the run for approximately 8 months.