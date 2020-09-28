CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Mullen Fire, Wildfire Smoke, Wildfires

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mullen Fire burning north of Routt County grew slightly despite cooler weather on Sunday. The fire has charred nearly 78,000 acres in Wyoming.

More than 500 people are helping fight the fire.

Mullen Fire on Sept. 27 (credit: Tara Hamilton/USFS)

Evacuations for areas west of Highway 230 from Meadow Plains Road, east toward Sodergreen Lake to Lake Hattie were lifted on Monday.

Crews spent time assessing properties in Lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough. The sheriff’s office will contact homeowners with any updates.

(credit: Inciweb)

It’s not clear if, or how many, any homes were damaged or destroyed.

Thanks to better weather on Monday, planes and helicopters helped firefighters continue the fight.

