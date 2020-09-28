ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mullen Fire burning north of Routt County grew slightly despite cooler weather on Sunday. The fire has charred nearly 78,000 acres in Wyoming.
More than 500 people are helping fight the fire.
Evacuations for areas west of Highway 230 from Meadow Plains Road, east toward Sodergreen Lake to Lake Hattie were lifted on Monday.
Crews spent time assessing properties in Lower Keystone, Lake Creek and Foxborough. The sheriff’s office will contact homeowners with any updates.
It’s not clear if, or how many, any homes were damaged or destroyed.
Thanks to better weather on Monday, planes and helicopters helped firefighters continue the fight.
#MullenFire_WY air operations was back at work this morning. Pilots were eager to get back into the air, but first needed to de-ice their aircraft after last night’s freezing temperatures – a safety step not usually required on a summer wildfire. pic.twitter.com/q1kbV2Ulr6
— Medicine Bow-Routt NFs & Thunder Basin NG (@FS_MBRTB) September 28, 2020