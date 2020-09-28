(CBS4) – Broncos running back Melvin Gordon joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week. Gordon, who is in his first year with the Broncos, talked about getting used to his new city and team after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Chargers in San Diego and Los Angeles.

“It’s a lot different,” Gordon said of his life in Denver, especially given the current pandemic.

“During the season I’m pretty chill, I like to relax any ways the difference is I used to be able to go to the beach. There’s none of that around here,” Gordon joked.

The Broncos have been riddled with injuries, and have started the season with three straight losses. Denver has played three different quarterbacks in the three games this season, which presents challenges for the entire offense.

“It’s tough. You’d like to have a guy that’s kind of in there and comfortable and not worried about this or that, but it’s football. It’s part of the game, and you have to be able to adjust.”

The Broncos started the season with Drew Lock at quarterback, but Lock was hurt during the second game of the season. Denver then started Jeff Driskel in Week 3, but he was replaced in the 4th quarterback by Brett Rypien.

“It’s on us to make those guys jobs easier, so that’s what I have to do and what we have to do as a unit offensively,” said Gordon.

The Broncos will visit the Jets on Thursday night for Thursday Night Football.