LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Lone Tree Arts Center will be closed through Oct. 2 due to staff furloughs. The center said the closure will not impact upcoming events and shows.
In an announcement on Monday, the Arts Center said the city of Lone Tree suspended most of its capital projects for 2020 and canceled all city events in an effort to reduce its budget shortfall.
“These furloughs are by no means a reflection of the Arts Center’s fantastic performance or their immense value to our organization,” said City Manager Seth Hoffman. “We simply need to be extremely judicious with our budget for the remainder of this year, and likely well into next.”
The city has mandated a ten-day furlough for staff at the Arts Center through the end of the calendar year. The center will reopen on Oct. 5 and tickets are still available for purchase online.