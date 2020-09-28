(CBS4) – Another game, and another big injury for the Denver Broncos. Head Coach Vic Fangio confirmed reports on Monday that defensive lineman Jurrell Casey will miss the remainder of the season with a bicep tear.

Casey played 48 of the Broncos’ 68 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay, and was not mentioned when Vic Fangio was asked about injuries postgame.

“Like with a lot of injuries, they don’t seem as bad as they end up being and guys are able to finish,” said Fangio when asked when the injury occurred.

Casey becomes the latest big name Broncos player to have his season cut short due to injury joining the likes of Von Miller and Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos also played Sunday without quarterback Drew Lock, running back Phillip Lindsay, cornerback AJ Bouye, and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker and DreMont Jones who are all dealing with injuries.

“Injuries are a part of the NFL. We just have to keep moving on. Next guy up will have to go in there and play good. The rest of the team will have to go in there and play good around everybody else and we’ll find the guys that are going to go out there and I’m confident they’ll play hard and give us every effort that they have,” said Fangio.

The Broncos are preparing for a short week as they travel to take on the Jets on Thursday.