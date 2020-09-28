CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters responded overnight to a large fire at a house that was under renovation. The fire started just before midnight at the home on Garfield Street, near the intersection with 35th Avenue. It was so big that it almost spread to nearby homes.

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

On Monday morning investigators were at the scene at daybreak trying to determine what started the fire.

No one was hurt.

Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.

