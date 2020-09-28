Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Firefighters responded overnight to a large fire at a house that was under renovation. The fire started just before midnight at the home on Garfield Street, near the intersection with 35th Avenue. It was so big that it almost spread to nearby homes.
On Monday morning investigators were at the scene at daybreak trying to determine what started the fire.
No one was hurt.
#DenverFireDepartment crews remain on scene of the fire in the 3400 block of N. Garfield hitting hot spots. The crews will be there through the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. @CityofDenver pic.twitter.com/eP4qOiXHPV
— Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) September 28, 2020
Approximately 50 firefighters responded to the blaze.