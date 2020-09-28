CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The trial for the man accused of shooting and killing an Adams County Sheriff’s deputy in 2018 is underway. Deputy Heath Gumm responded to a home near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton for a call about an assault.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

The trial for Dreion Dearing started in March but was declared a mistrial and was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dearing faces charges of first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

Dreion Dearing (credit: CBS)

Dearing pleaded not guilty.

In March, the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to withdraw the death penalty from consideration in the case after Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill to repeal the death penalty in Colorado.

 

Danielle Chavira

